Short Interest in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Decreases By 21.8%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,310,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 73,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NU by 647.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,900,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,165,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NU by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NU by 804.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,950,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,861,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NU by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,819 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in NU by 15.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,962 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. NU has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NU will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

