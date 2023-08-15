Short Interest in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Increases By 19.2%

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTNQ. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,094,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 690.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 109,327 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 70,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTNQ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.12. The company had a trading volume of 17,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,019. The stock has a market cap of $925.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $63.77.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

