Short Interest in Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Increases By 19.7%

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,175.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Partners Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.00.

OTCMKTS PGPHF remained flat at $1,116.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Partners Group has a twelve month low of $753.75 and a twelve month high of $1,154.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,010.21 and a 200-day moving average of $961.62.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

