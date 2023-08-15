Short Interest in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Expands By 21.7%

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 693.2% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 42,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 36,990 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth $266,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,511,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,320,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEPL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. 531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,386. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34.

About PepperLime Health Acquisition

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

