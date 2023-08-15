Short Interest in Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR) Increases By 16.1%

Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Three during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Three during the second quarter worth about $1,495,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,560,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pono Capital Three in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Three during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,040,000.

Pono Capital Three Trading Up 0.1 %

Pono Capital Three stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,945. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43. Pono Capital Three has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $11.93.

About Pono Capital Three

Pono Capital Three, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, online retail, and e-sports companies.

