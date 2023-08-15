Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Rises By 14.8%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days.

PureTech Health Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTCHF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

