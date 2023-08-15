Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Decreases By 21.3%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 119,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.60. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $37.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 8.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 5.2% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 85,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

