Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Decreases By 21.3%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 119,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PXS opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.60. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $37.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.
Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter.
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
