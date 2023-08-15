Short Interest in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Grows By 16.4%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Qifu Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 90.0% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 124,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 59,076 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 18.7% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,867,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,111,000 after purchasing an additional 765,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:QFIN traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $16.17. 513,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,646. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. Qifu Technology has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.28). Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qifu Technology will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Qifu Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qifu Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qifu Technology

About Qifu Technology

(Get Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.