Short Interest in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expands By 22.9%

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 152,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

RBB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. 6,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,960. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $264.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $59.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 281.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

