Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Expands By 25.1%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,529,700 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 1,222,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,549.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Regis Resources in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Regis Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regis Resources

Regis Resources Price Performance

Regis Resources Company Profile

RGRNF stock remained flat at $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,497. Regis Resources has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34.

(Get Free Report)

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.