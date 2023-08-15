Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Expands By 25.1%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,529,700 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 1,222,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,549.5 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Regis Resources in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.
