Short Interest in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Rises By 18.4%

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 105,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $296,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,325,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Radziwill acquired 1,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.25 per share, with a total value of $87,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 40,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,492,617.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 160.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in StoneX Group by 39.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Price Performance

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.77. 23,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $106.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.92.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

