Short Interest in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Rises By 14.2%

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 428,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.89. 710,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,177. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.566 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Further Reading

