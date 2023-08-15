Short Interest in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Decreases By 13.1%

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.03. The stock had a trading volume of 139,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,640. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.28. Hershey has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.51 and its 200-day moving average is $249.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 47.64%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,510 shares of company stock valued at $72,335,743 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

