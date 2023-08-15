Short Interest in TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Declines By 30.7%

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
TXO Partners Stock Down 2.4 %
TXO traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $21.95. 6,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,233. TXO Partners has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
TXO Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TXO Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.
TXO Partners Company Profile
TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.
