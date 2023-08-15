Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Decreases By 13.4%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,421,900 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 5,104,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

CBBYF stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.