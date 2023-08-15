Short Interest in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Drops By 31.8%

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 109,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,130. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
