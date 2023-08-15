Short Interest in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Drops By 21.7%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,080,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 47,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPEV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.10 price objective for the company. Finally, BOCOM International cut XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

XPeng Price Performance

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $23.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 612.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,207,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335,450 shares in the last quarter. GGV Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,203,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,058,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,096,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,916,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

