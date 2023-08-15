Siacoin (SC) Hits Market Capitalization of $189.08 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $189.08 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,404.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.04 or 0.00279036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.92 or 0.00782056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00538616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00059494 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00121615 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,891,075,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,867,698,302 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.