Siacoin (SC) Hits Market Capitalization of $189.08 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $189.08 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,404.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.04 or 0.00279036 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.92 or 0.00782056 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013519 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00538616 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00059494 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00121615 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,891,075,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,867,698,302 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
