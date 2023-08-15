Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 13000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 21.79 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

