SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.34

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 16162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded SIGNA Sports United from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.90 to $1.90 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

