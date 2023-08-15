Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,098,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PFIX traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.18. The stock had a trading volume of 123,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,766. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $88.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.83.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

