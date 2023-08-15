Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Up 4%

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.42 and last traded at $69.01. 247,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 437,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SKY

Skyline Champion Stock Up 4.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 805.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 99.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.