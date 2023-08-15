SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$43.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$36.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.00. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$21.62 and a 52 week high of C$44.19. The company has a market cap of C$7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 398.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03.
In other news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare acquired 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.25 per share, with a total value of C$125,581.50. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.
