SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$43.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$36.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.00. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$21.62 and a 52 week high of C$44.19. The company has a market cap of C$7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 398.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03.

In other news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare acquired 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.25 per share, with a total value of C$125,581.50. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNC shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.38.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

