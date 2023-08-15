SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.35 and last traded at $47.35. 1,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.68.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY – Free Report) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 12.41% of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (WKLY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SoFi Sustainable Dividend index, a market-cap-weighted index of dividend-paying developed market companies screened for dividend sustainability WKLY was launched on May 11, 2021 and is managed by SoFi.

