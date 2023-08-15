Sonen Capital LLC Acquires 1,280 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Sonen Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,389,000 after acquiring an additional 278,780 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,802,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,106,000 after acquiring an additional 300,189 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,077.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,566,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,435 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,598,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,052,000 after acquiring an additional 482,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,860 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMS. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE WMS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.15. The stock had a trading volume of 109,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,518. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,764.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,598 shares of company stock worth $3,625,505. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

