Sonen Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Sonen Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities makes up approximately 1.3% of Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WTRG

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.