Sonen Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sonen Capital LLC trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,800,343.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,555 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,520.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.37. 135,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

