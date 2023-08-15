Sonen Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sonen Capital LLC cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in Waste Management by 482.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.64. The company had a trading volume of 217,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,942. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.45.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

