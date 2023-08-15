Sonen Capital LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sonen Capital LLC decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,945 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.01. 999,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,239,056. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $204.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 558.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.70.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,139,743 shares of company stock worth $243,091,759 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

