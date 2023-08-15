Sonen Capital LLC Sells 1,436 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sonen Capital LLC lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 143.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 8,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $91.74. 1,955,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,812,368. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

