Sonen Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Sonen Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 217.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 78.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

WBS stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.28. 137,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,390. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.