Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) PT Raised to $2.25

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a report on Friday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SOHO

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

SOHO stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.71. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Sotherly Hotels had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 27.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.