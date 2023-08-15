Souders Financial Advisors Buys New Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

