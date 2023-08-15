Souders Financial Advisors Has $658,000 Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 78.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Centene were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

NYSE CNC opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

