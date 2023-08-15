Souders Financial Advisors Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Souders Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,244 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $522.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.73. The company has a market capitalization of $238.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $552.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays increased their target price on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

