Souders Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 19,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $181.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.08. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $179.19 and a one year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.