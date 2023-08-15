Souders Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 2.04.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore raised their price target on Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

