Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Shares Up 4.5%

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.46). Approximately 1,571,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 931% from the average daily volume of 152,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.40).
Sourcebio International Trading Up 4.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of £85.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,277.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.09.
About Sourcebio International
Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's services cover histopathology cancer screening and clinical diagnostic services; DNA sequencing services and precision medicine to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academia, contract research organizations, and other research markets; shelf-life testing services and equipment; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.
