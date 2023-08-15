Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 47.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SBSI opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $42.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.90 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,500 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,296.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 68,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 60,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 35.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 46,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Southside Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on SBSI

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.