Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Short Interest Down 22.4% in July

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the July 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 971,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair cut Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Sovos Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -160.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.08. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sovos Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sovos Brands

In related news, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $103,066.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $103,066.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $832,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,215,578.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,883,216 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

