S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,364 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of S&P Global worth $130,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,744,000 after purchasing an additional 108,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,207,000 after buying an additional 205,103 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total value of $77,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,478 shares of company stock worth $5,301,420 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $389.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.37. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The company has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

