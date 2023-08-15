SPC Financial Inc. Buys 246 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $222.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.61. The stock has a market cap of $314.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

