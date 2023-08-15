SPC Financial Inc. Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $115.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.