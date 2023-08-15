SPC Financial Inc. Makes New $281,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,406 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.9% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Salesforce by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $3,124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,146,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,730,762.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,139,743 shares of company stock worth $243,091,759. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $212.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.70.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

Get Our Latest Report on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.