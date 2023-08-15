SPC Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.38% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYZ. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.88. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.91 and a 1 year high of $93.13. The stock has a market cap of $153.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.2133 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

