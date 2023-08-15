SPC Financial Inc. Sells 257 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 86,975 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $289,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $107.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.96. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.