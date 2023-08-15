Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,261 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 112,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,969 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of XSLV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.61. 8,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,121. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $432.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.