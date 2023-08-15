Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 310 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 20.3% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Walker Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 84,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $368.67. The stock had a trading volume of 23,198,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,192,254. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.56. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

