Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 495 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 244,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 42,877 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMBS remained flat at $47.50 on Tuesday. 214,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,311. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $48.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.