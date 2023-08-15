Spire Wealth Management Acquires 22,467 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 211.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FTCS opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.70. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

